Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Increased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up approximately 4.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $63.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

