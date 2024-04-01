NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.69. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
