NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.69. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.