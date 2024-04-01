Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.23. 2,311,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,854,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $569.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 309,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 160,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

