Nano Price Tops $1.52 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $201.95 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,819.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.52 or 0.00935089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00146846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00047555 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00181110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00137174 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.