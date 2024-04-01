Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Naked Wines Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:NWINF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

About Naked Wines

Featured Articles

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

