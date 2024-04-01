Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Naked Wines Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:NWINF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.
About Naked Wines
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Naked Wines
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.