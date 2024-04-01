Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $429.59

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $429.59 and last traded at $428.64, with a volume of 119703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $419.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.21 and a 200 day moving average of $373.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,357,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.