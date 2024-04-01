Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.79

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 29107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.