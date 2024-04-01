MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 74,792 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
