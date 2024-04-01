MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 74,792 shares traded.

MultiPlan Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

About MultiPlan

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 340,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 462,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.