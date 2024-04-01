Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 499,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 770,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
