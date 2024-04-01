Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 499,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 770,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 8,810,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 732,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

