M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $149.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.17.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in M&T Bank by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.64. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.