MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.74. MP Materials shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 265,838 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

MP Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

