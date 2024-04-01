Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $33.12. Approximately 171,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 522,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Morphic Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $123,952.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $123,952.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $382,743.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,937.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Morphic by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after buying an additional 1,117,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after buying an additional 488,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,321,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,032,000 after buying an additional 213,636 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Morphic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,190,000 after buying an additional 141,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

