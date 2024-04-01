Morgan Stanley Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $186.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $198.17 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $198.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,547 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

