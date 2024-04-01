Moonbeam One Day Volume Hits $16.66 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $386.02 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00074156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00025719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,112,495,381 coins and its circulating supply is 852,204,835 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

