Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $127.33. The stock had a trading volume of 762,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

