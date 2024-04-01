Monte Financial Group LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,671 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

RF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.54. 4,343,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

