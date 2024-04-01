Monte Financial Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chubb by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

