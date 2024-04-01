Monte Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,365,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,128.03. 148,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,074.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $991.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $851.22 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

