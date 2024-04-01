Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 17,337 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

