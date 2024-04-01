Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. International Paper comprises approximately 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.96. 1,749,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.