Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Sell

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

