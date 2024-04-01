MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $500.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $495.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $449.85.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $358.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.58 and a 200-day moving average of $390.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $198.72 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.