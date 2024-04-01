Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,493,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,655. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

