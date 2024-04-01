Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

