Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,236,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,342 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

