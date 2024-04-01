Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$20.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.27.
MI.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MI.UN
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.