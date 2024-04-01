Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Down 2.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.15. 613,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,947,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

