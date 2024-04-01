Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

