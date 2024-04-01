Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $144.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $126.23 and last traded at $125.85, with a volume of 8168411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.89.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,890 shares of company stock worth $26,952,017. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

