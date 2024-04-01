Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,883,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 1,896,448 shares.The stock last traded at $6.53 and had previously closed at $5.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Up 23.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

