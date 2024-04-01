Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

