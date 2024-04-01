MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.32

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.