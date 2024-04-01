Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,154 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $66.64. 2,900,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,826. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

View Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.