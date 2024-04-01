Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Fortrea makes up 0.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortrea at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Fortrea Price Performance

Fortrea stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 512,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,100. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

