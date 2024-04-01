Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 199,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.56. 10,157,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,440,554. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

