Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Invests $174,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AGI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

