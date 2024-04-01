Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $19.21 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 4.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded down $10.96 on Monday, hitting $710.15. 326,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $666.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

