Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises 4.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OMC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.58. 1,217,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

