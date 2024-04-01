Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Hershey by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,161. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.40 and its 200 day moving average is $192.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Citigroup began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

