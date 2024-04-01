McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.40. 355,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 605,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.53.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $58.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

