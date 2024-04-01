McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

