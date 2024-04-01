Matson (NYSE:MATX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE MATX opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

