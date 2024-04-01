Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $66.57. 91,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,979. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

