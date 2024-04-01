Mark A. Stevens Sells 11,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $903.63. 45,169,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,846,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,242,000 after purchasing an additional 827,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

