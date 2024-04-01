Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

BCV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth $287,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

