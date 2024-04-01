Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
BCV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.11.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bancroft Fund
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.