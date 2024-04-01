Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.71. The stock had a trading volume of 297,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $203.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.