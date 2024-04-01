Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $89,591,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

