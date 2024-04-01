MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.50

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie cut MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 154.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,983,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 956,683 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

