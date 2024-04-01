Maison Solutions Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maison Solutions had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Maison Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MSS opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34. Maison Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maison Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Recommended Stories

