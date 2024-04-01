Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.35. Approximately 148,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 360,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,122,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

